Since arriving at Purdue in 2017, Jeff Brohm has tapped into the grad transfer market for immediate help. And the results have been largely successful.

Brohm has turned to the grad transfer market this offseason in hopes of reversing the fortunes of a program that went 4-8 last season. Purdue has added three players who will be immediately eligible this season.

• Safety Tyler Coyle (Connecticut)

• Quarterback Austin Burton (UCLA)

• Offensive lineman Greg Long (UTEP)

Purdue probably would like to add more. The Boilermakers had a commitment from offensive tackle TJ Storment of Colorado State, but he quickly flipped to TCU. Tabbing another offensive lineman would help a unit that has a lot to prove. And the addition of a linebacker and defensive end would be nice, too.

Here’s a look at the grad transfers during the Brohm era.

1. LB Ben Holt. The son of defensive coordinator Nick Holt, Ben arrived from Western Kentucky prior to last season and was highly productive. Holt finished second in the Big Ten in tackles with 114, averaging 9.5 per game. He also had six TFLs and a sack. The 114 stops tied for the third-most by a Boilermaker in the last 20 years. Holt earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media. He also was named a Leonard Wilson Award winner by Purdue, an award presented each year to the player or players who best exemplify unselfish dedication.

2. OT Dave Steinmetz. He filled a valuable role in 2017 after transferring from FCS Rhode Island before having a cup-of-coffee NFL career. Steinmetz enjoyed a productive final season at Purdue, starting every game at right tackle and becoming the only offensive player on the team to earn All-Big Ten recognition from both the league's coaches and media.

3. CB Josh Okonye. He arrived from Wake Forest and became an instant impact player, starting all 13 games in 2017. Okonye finished fourth on the 2017 Boilermakers with 57 tackles. And he broke up a team-high 10 passes.

4. LB T.J. McCollum. The burly McCollum followed Brohm from Western Kentucky. He was fourth on the team in tackles in 2017, making 69. He also had 6.0 TFLs and and 3.0 sacks, starting nine of the 10 games he played.

5.G Shane Evans. The Northern Illinois grad transfer proved to be a valuable regular for two seasons in West Lafayette. Evans started every game of 2017 at left guard and was a regular in 2018.

6. K Spencer Evans. The big-legged Baylor grad transfer was a key member of the team in 2017 and 2018. He his 26-of-34 field-goal attempts in West Lafayette. Who can forget his 25-yard game winner with eight seconds left vs. Iowa in 2018? Evans also was valuable on kickoffs.

7. G Dennis Edwards. One of three players who played for Jeff Brohm at Western Kentucky and subsequently transfered to Purdue. Edwards was a plug-and-play starter at guard for the Boilermakers in 2018. Very valuable.



8. WR Corey Holmes. It was hoped the former Notre Dame player would bolster a Purdue wideout unit that needed help. It didn’t happen. Holmes was gone after just four games, making one catch for seven yards. He left “to pursue other opportunities.”