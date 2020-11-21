Time to hand out grades following Purdue’s 34-31 loss at Minnesota. Passing offense

Not too much to quibble with. Jack Plummer was outstanding in his first start of 2020. Heck, this might have been his best game as a Boilermaker. The sophomore hit 35-of-42 passes for 367 yards with three TDs and a pick, which came in desperation time. He also ran for 22 yards. You wonder how Aidan O’Connell ever beat him out. Plummer was on fire in the third quarter, hitting all seven of his passes for 159 yards during a 14-point quarter. And he was 9-of-9 on third-down passing for the game. Plummer could be the man for an extended stretch as O’Connell deals with an injury. Can’t leave here without giving big nods to Rondale Moore and David Bell. They combined for 23 catches on 29 targets for 220 yards and two TDs. In a word: spectacular.

Grade: A Rushing offense It got off to a slow start, as the Boilermakers had just 31 yards rushing at halftime vs. the Big Ten’s worst rushing defense. But the ground game heated up thereafter (94 yards in second half), finishing with 125 yards on 25 totes (5.0 ypc). Still, Purdue needed to run better early to keep the ball away from a Gopher offense that it couldn’t slow down. Zander Horvath had 68 yards on only 10 carries. King Doerue doesn’t seem to be himself. Moore had three runs for 20 yards and a score. Grade: B-

Overall offense

Let me be the first to say: “Wow!” What a difference Rondale Moore makes. But, we all figured that, righ? He went 33 yards on his second touch—his long play—but averaged just 7.7 yards per catch. Purdue beats NU last week if he plays, I think. But, I digress. The Boilermaker offense did its part on this oh-so-painful night in the Twin Cities that forever will be remembered for the phantom pass interference call on tight end Payne Durham on what would have been the game-winning TD. The egregious call set social media on fire. Officials earlier overturned a TD catch by Moore late in the first half. Purdue out gained Minnesota, 492-394. What am I trying to say? Aside from early issues running the ball, the offense more than did its part in TCF Bank Stadium.

Grade: A- Passing defense

Gopher QB Tanner Morgan came into the game battling inconsistency. But he look good vs. Purdue, hitting 15-of-22 passes for 264 yards. Time and again, he found open receivers for big gains (17.6 yards per completion) … usually on third downs, of which the Gophers were 7-of-11 on. Chris Autman-Bell, Rashod Bateman’s sidekick, did the damage with five catches for 129 yards (25.8 ypc). Breakdowns in coverage were brutal. It helped that Morgan--who went 21-of-22 for 396 yards last year at Purdue--was able to work largely unfettered, as the Boilermakers rarely sniffed him. Not having a 100 percent George Karlaftis hurt. Purdue’s sack total on this frigid night: 0.

Grade: D