Grading the Boilermakers: Purdue 13, Illinois 9

Rushing offense

It. Was. A. Struggle.

It certainly hurt that the Boilermakers were without Zander Horvath (leg) and King Doerue (illness), the top two backs on the team. That left the offense with walk-on UNLV transfer Dylan Downing (39 yards on 10 carries) and true freshman Ja'Quez Cross (12 yards on seven carries), as Purdue finished with a season-low 38 yards on 26 rushes (1.5 ypc). Long run for the Boilermakers? Nine yards.



To no one's surprise, Jeff Brohm said after the game "we got a lot of work to do."

GRADE: D