Grading the Boilermakers: Purdue 13, Illinois 9
Time to hand out grades following Purdue's 13-9 win vs. Illinois in the Big Ten opener for the Boilermakers.
Rushing offense
It. Was. A. Struggle.
It certainly hurt that the Boilermakers were without Zander Horvath (leg) and King Doerue (illness), the top two backs on the team. That left the offense with walk-on UNLV transfer Dylan Downing (39 yards on 10 carries) and true freshman Ja'Quez Cross (12 yards on seven carries), as Purdue finished with a season-low 38 yards on 26 rushes (1.5 ypc). Long run for the Boilermakers? Nine yards.
To no one's surprise, Jeff Brohm said after the game "we got a lot of work to do."
GRADE: D
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news