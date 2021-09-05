Grading the Boilermakers: Purdue 30, Oregon State 21

Rushing offense

Purdue did just enough in this department to keep the Oregon State defense honest, running 33 times for 88 yards and a TD. Zander Horvath was in midseason form, running 21 times for 81 yards (3.9 ypc) and a TD. But the team's 2.7 yards per carry is worrisome. And the long run was just 24. The failure to run well in the red zone on first-and-goal from the 5-yard line in the third quarter was tough to watch. The attack didn't do much that was exotic in the way of using wideouts or the quarterback. Horvath took a direct snap and ran 11 yards for a TD. Wideout Jackson Anthrop had a sprint. I counted just one called QB run. Saw some true option. It is still a struggle to get the edge and turn the corner. There is just no explosive element. Bottom line: This remains a work in progress behind a line that played just six players Saturday night.



Grade: C

