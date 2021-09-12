Grading the Boilermakers: Purdue 49, UConn 0
Time to hand out grades following Purdue's dominating 49-0 win at UConn.
Rushing offense
Not bad, as Purdue ran 42 times for 187 yards. And the Boilers averaged 4.5 yards per rush. Good to see King Doerue's tough rushing score from the shadow of the goal line from one yard out. But to witness Zander Horvath on the sideline wearing a boot on his left leg after a first quarter injury is a big concern. After the game, Jeff Brohm said his No. 1 back would "probably be out for a little while." Doerue and Dylan Downing must step up, and line must keep developing.
GRADE: A
