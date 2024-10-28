Grant Beerman talks Purdue commitment, recent visit from coaches

Purdue's highest-rated recruit in the 2025 class, four-star outside linebacker Grant Beerman has been on a tear during his senior season at Lakota West (Oh.). The talented defender leads his team with 78 total tackles, while also racking up 10 tackles for loss.Beerman and Lakota West head into the Ohio state playoffs at 9-1 and look to make a run at a state championship to cap off his high school career.

Beerman has looked to continue improving as a tackler and a vocal leader on the field for Lakota West, which has helped lead them to a promising season before the playoffs.

"The playoffs will be pretty competitive, but we're hoping to make another run for it. We've made it to regional finals every year, so just trying to get past that point," Beerman.

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane were in attendance for Beerman's latest performance, when he picked up his first interception of the season in a 41-0 win over Mason.

The four-star linebacker spoke to Boiler Upload on the heels of that visit from the coaches, as well as what he makes of Purdue's struggles this season and what it means for his recruitment moving forward.