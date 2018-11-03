Grant Hermanns 'probably out for regular season,' Swingler steps in at LT
Following the win over No. 16 Iowa, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm confirmed sophomore offensive tackle Grant Hermanns is out with a knee injury.
Hermanns, who had started the first eight games of the 2018 regular season at left tackle, was inactive for the 38-36 win over the Hawkeyes after undergoing a surgical procedure on the meniscus of his knee. Hermanns started the first six games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Brohm suggested Saturday night that Hermanns would likely miss the final four regular season games. However, with the victory Saturday putting Purdue in a particularly strong position for a postseason berth, the Boilermakers could conceivably get him back for a bowl game in late December or on New Year's Day.
In Hermanns' absence, Eric Swingler made his third start of the 2018 season and 11th start of his career. Swingler got the start at right tackle for the first two games of the season. However, the senior was replaced by Matt McCann at right tackle in Purdue's offensive line restructuring following guard Shane Evans getting back into shape after a preseason camp injury.
Swingler played every snap Saturday and played well.
"It's been a long time coming for Eric, too," Purdue quarterback David Blough said. "He's worked hard. He's one of my best friends on the team and I know this was a big game for him. He takes a lot of pride in it. He played great at the end of last year and it hasn't gone his way this year, but he played fantastic for us today and neutralized two really good (Iowa) defensive ends."
Brohm spoke about Swingler's presence at left tackle Saturday as the former walk-on was key on a day where Iowa got only one sack on 32 Purdue pass attempts.
"The great thing about Eric is he doesn't do everything perfect but he competes," Brohm said. "He's got some nastiness in him. You can coach him hard and he'll respond. There's a few limitations he has but we like having him on our team. I'm very proud of his performance."
Rondale Moore battles through injury with 88 all-purpose yards
Rondale Moore was slowed Saturday by a lower-body injury that kept him from the practice field for much of this previous week.
Purdue's freshman sensation still totaled 88 yards including six catches for 31 yards and a 24-yard punt return that set up a touchdown.
"He wasn't able to practice much so obviously I didn't want to load him up and make him carry the team," Brohm said. "It was great to see other people step up. (Moore) is a huge component to our offense and we want to make sure he's healthy on game day."
Brohm said following the win Saturday that he wouldn't have classified Moore's health at 100-percent but the freshman was active as a slot receiver, kick returner and punt returner.
"I know he has some things that he's trying to get healed up," Brohm said. "At this point in the season, he, along with some others, are guys that maybe they'll heal up at the end of the year. I think (Moore) stepped in and tried to play well today."
Brohm hit with unsportsmanlike conduct penalty
Brohm described his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in a very straightforward manner Saturday.
"It was a bad job by me," Purdue's coach said.
On a 54-yard punt by Joe Schopper, Iowa punt returner Kyle Groeneweg signaled for a fair catch. Even as Purdue special teams gunner Malcolm Dotson managed to avoid contact with Groeneweg, referees still flagged him for fair catch interference. Brom was immediately angered by the call as he contended in the post-game media conference that he believed Groeneweg signaled for the fair catch too late.
"I was trying to express my opinion on that during a timeout and coaches are on the field during a timeout," Brohm said. "(The referees) didn't want me on the field. That shouldn't happen and that's the first one I've ever had and I'll make sure it doesn't happen again."
Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal said after the win they weren't frustrated with the emotion from their head coach.
"I didn't even know why they were walking the ball up another 15 yards and then somebody told me Coach Brohm got flagged," Neal said. "I immediately thought 'Oh, coach has our back' and he always has our back but no, that didn't bother us."
The 30 yards in penalties set up Iowa's touchdown drive just before halftime.
