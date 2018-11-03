Following the win over No. 16 Iowa, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm confirmed sophomore offensive tackle Grant Hermanns is out with a knee injury.

Hermanns, who had started the first eight games of the 2018 regular season at left tackle, was inactive for the 38-36 win over the Hawkeyes after undergoing a surgical procedure on the meniscus of his knee. Hermanns started the first six games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Brohm suggested Saturday night that Hermanns would likely miss the final four regular season games. However, with the victory Saturday putting Purdue in a particularly strong position for a postseason berth, the Boilermakers could conceivably get him back for a bowl game in late December or on New Year's Day.

In Hermanns' absence, Eric Swingler made his third start of the 2018 season and 11th start of his career. Swingler got the start at right tackle for the first two games of the season. However, the senior was replaced by Matt McCann at right tackle in Purdue's offensive line restructuring following guard Shane Evans getting back into shape after a preseason camp injury.

Swingler played every snap Saturday and played well.

"It's been a long time coming for Eric, too," Purdue quarterback David Blough said. "He's worked hard. He's one of my best friends on the team and I know this was a big game for him. He takes a lot of pride in it. He played great at the end of last year and it hasn't gone his way this year, but he played fantastic for us today and neutralized two really good (Iowa) defensive ends."

Brohm spoke about Swingler's presence at left tackle Saturday as the former walk-on was key on a day where Iowa got only one sack on 32 Purdue pass attempts.

"The great thing about Eric is he doesn't do everything perfect but he competes," Brohm said. "He's got some nastiness in him. You can coach him hard and he'll respond. There's a few limitations he has but we like having him on our team. I'm very proud of his performance."