News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-19 08:02:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Greenwald's seen his offer list triple in recent monts

Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@ChadSimmons_
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

CELEBRATION, Fla. — Gunnar Greenwald was a tight end that stood out Sunday at the Rivals Camp. He has good size, he flashed soft hands, he showed the ability to run routes and he showed why his rec...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}