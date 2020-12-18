GoldandBlack.com has learned that cornerbacks coach Greg Brown has been let go.

Brown, 63, joined Jeff Brohm's staff prior to the 2019 season from Auburn, one of many stops in a long career.

This is the second staff change for Purdue in two days, as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Bob Diaco was fired on Thursday after one season in West Lafayette.



After 2019, Purdue had four cornerbacks transfer: Jordan Rucker, Kenneth Major, Tyler Hamilton and Byron Perkins. After this season, Purdue saw cornerback Geovonte Howard enter the transfer portal.



Purdue is coming off a third consecutive losing season in Brohm's fourth year on the job. The Boilermakers finished 2-4 in 2020.