CB coach Greg Brown has been let go
GoldandBlack.com has learned that cornerbacks coach Greg Brown has been let go.
Brown, 63, joined Jeff Brohm's staff prior to the 2019 season from Auburn, one of many stops in a long career.
This is the second staff change for Purdue in two days, as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Bob Diaco was fired on Thursday after one season in West Lafayette.
After 2019, Purdue had four cornerbacks transfer: Jordan Rucker, Kenneth Major, Tyler Hamilton and Byron Perkins. After this season, Purdue saw cornerback Geovonte Howard enter the transfer portal.
Purdue is coming off a third consecutive losing season in Brohm's fourth year on the job. The Boilermakers finished 2-4 in 2020.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.