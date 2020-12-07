 Jah'von Grigsby | Purdue football recruiting | Class of 2021
Grigsby is a 'very instinctual, high IQ kid'

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Purdue lands commitment from Louisiana DB Jah'von Grigsby | Purdue's 2021 commitments

DB Jah'von Grigsby is the 13th commitment to Purdue's Class of 2021.
DB Jah'von Grigsby is the 13th commitment to Purdue's Class of 2021. (Sam Spiegelman)

Not only is Purdue getting a promising defensive back with the recent commitment of Jah'von Grigsby, but it's also getting a young man of high character.

"He is an exceptional young man," said Lester Ricard, Grigsby's coach at Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge, La. "Smart, good student."

