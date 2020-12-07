Grigsby is a 'very instinctual, high IQ kid'
Not only is Purdue getting a promising defensive back with the recent commitment of Jah'von Grigsby, but it's also getting a young man of high character.
"He is an exceptional young man," said Lester Ricard, Grigsby's coach at Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge, La. "Smart, good student."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news