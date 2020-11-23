GoldandBlack - Guard Fletcher Loyer becomes Purdue's first Class of 2022 commit

Shortly after signing its 2021 class, Purdue's on the board for 2022.

Monday evening, guard Fletcher Loyer — formerly of Clarkston High School in Michigan, now of Homestead in Fort Wayne — announced his early commitment to the Boilermakers.

Rivals.com's No. 135-ranked player in the current junior class picked Purdue over a final list that also included Notre Dame, Michigan, Utah, Missouri and Nebraska.

One of Purdue's absolute priorities for a 2022 class the Boilermaker coaching staff seems well-positioned with, Loyer occupies the first of the four scholarships Matt Painter has — on paper — for his class. There will be moving parts, though, due to upcoming transfer reform and extra-year eligibility allowances being offered due to COVID-19.

In the 6-foot-4 Loyer, Purdue will get a high-level shooter with a more well-rounded offensive game than many like him, capable of playing either backcourt position. He averaged 22 points per game and made 48 percent of his threes last season as a sophomore for Clarkston, before moving to Homestead for his junior and senior seasons.

Loyer is the son of former NBA coach and executive John Loyer and the younger brother of Michigan State guard Foster Loyer. His mother, Katie, is a Lafayette native whose parents live in Battle Ground.