GoldandBlack - Guard Jameel Brown backs out of Purdue commitment

Four-star Class of 2022 guard Jameel Brown has stepped away from his months-long commitment to Purdue in the wake of associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry leaving to become the head coach at Penn State.

Shrewsberry had been the Philadelphia native's main point of contact with Purdue, and central to his decision to commit early to the Boilermakers during the recruiting dead period brought on by the pandemic.

Purdue maintains a commitment from Fort Wayne's Fletcher Loyer for what figures to be a four-man 2022 recruiting class.