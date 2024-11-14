Gus Hartwig and Kydran Jenkins placed loyalty above all else at Purdue

In today's college football climate, loyalty has been put on the back burner.

Frustrated athletes, NIL negotiations, and transfer portal tampering have ravaged the sport in recent years, where players are constantly looking ahead at the next opportunity as opposed to the one right in front of them.

Purdue football has a pair that refrained from such noise and stayed true to the Boilermakers, when nobody would fault them if they didn't. Center Gus Hartwig and linebacker/rush end Kydran Jenkins are two of just six members of the Boilermakers' 2020 recruiting class who have spent their entire careers in West Lafayette.

A fraction of the initial signing day class remains, which is not uncommon, especially when it comes to Purdue. Just five players each in the 2021 and 2022 classes remain a part of the program. The Boilermakers have even lost five players across the 2023 and 2024 classes already as well.

It is the recruiting haul from 2020 that sits in the limelight, however, with Senior Day approaching for Purdue on Saturday. Much of the program's original senior class no longer resides in West Lafayette.

"I mean, everybody is pretty much gone," Jenkins said.

Hartwig and Jenkins are joined only by walk-ons Andrew Sowinski and Ben Furtney for Senior Day festivities as players that joined the program in 2020, while safety Antonio Stevens could return in 2023.

That's it.

Hartwig and Jenkins both had decisions to make a year ago, head to the NFL, enter the transfer portal, or return to Purdue for their fifth and final collegiate seasons. For Hartwig, the opportunity to remain a Boilermaker for the entirety of his career, while stacking degrees, was something he wanted to be able to say about his college experience later on down the line.

"Coaches will come and go, but the school is always gonna be, Purdue's gonna be Purdue. That's not gonna change, and to kind of go through that thing is a really cool aspect that not a lot of people in today's college athletics really get to say. So kinda having that has been an awesome experience," Hartwig said.

It was a complex decision for Jenkins on the other hand, who dove into the choices he had upon the conclusion of last season at Big Ten Media Day in July. Perhaps Purdue's biggest flight risk outside of those who actually departed, came back to boost his NFL Draft stock and walk out of West Lafayette with a degree in hand next month.

"It was a lot after the season, because I didn't know what I was gonna do. I didn't know if I was going to the pros, I didn't know about staying here, I didn't know about trying to transfer. But I knew at the end of the day I needed to come back for another year too, because I wanted to show scouts what I can be on the field. And that would help me get better get drafted higher in the draft," Jenkins said in July.

"I'd say because I've been at Purdue four years and I want to graduate. I graduate in December so I wanted to get my degree from here. I came along way, worked hard to get that and my mom knew that I wanted a Purdue degree and I needed it," Jenkins said.