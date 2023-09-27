Gus Hartwig's return to Ross-Ade Stadium had been a long time coming. The starting center for the majority of last year's Big Ten West Championship team went down with a severe knee injury against Northwestern in November, which required surgery in December.

Despite being sidelined and working through the rehab process, Hartwig remained engaged with the team, dating back to the weeks following his season-ending injury.

"It was a tough time--I was still trying to be a part of the team as much as I could. I had my surgery right before the bowl game so I wasn't there, but [before the] Big Ten Championship Game just kind of helping Josh [Kaltenberger] and other guys make sure to kind of give us the best chance even though I couldn't be out there," Hartwig said.

That leadership while on the mend had an impact on his teammates, who voted him as a team captain prior to the start of the season. A captain role is one that Hartwig takes pride in owning and feels that it's an honor to know how much his coaches and teammates think of him.

"It was a great honor. It's really cool just to kind of see like how other people view you and see the trust that people have for you to be voted that. The coaches trust you, the players trust you," Hartwig said.

Questions regarding Hartwig's status swirled all off-season, from spring practice to fall camp, the multi-year starter made appearances during practice, but was never ready to put the pads back on.

The timeline for Hartwig's return had previously been set for the season opener, which even he admitted was a little too optimistic, before being pushed back to the start of Big Ten play.

The Indiana native finally got back onto the field against Wisconsin on Friday night and while he shared he's not quite at 100% yet, the anchor of the Purdue offensive line feels good and made an immediate impact.

Hartwig was Purdue's highest-graded offensive lineman with a grade of 75.6, according to Pro Football Focus. The senior leader also helped the Boilermakers' offense rush for a season-high 194 yards, which is the most since last season's win over Nebraska.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was surprised at just how good Hartwig looked in his first action since last November, given his road to recovery.

"He played at a high level especially considering he's been off, been battling the injury and rehabbing for so long and doesn't have the same number of reps in the last nine months that most people do," Harrell said. "I thought he battled really hard. He competes. He loves the game. He plays it the right way. And obviously he's a really good football player."

Not only did Hartwig have a successful season debut on Friday, but his mere presence on the field has given the Boilermakers' offensive line a jolt of confidence, according to Harrell and head coach Ryan Walters.

"Obviously having Gus back in the lineup really helps. He is a really, really good player. I think it calms everybody else down around him just its way he communicates," Walters said on Monday.