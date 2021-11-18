Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Five things to watch

Connecticut's been kind to Purdue lately.

Last time the Boilermakers played at the Mohegan Sun, they beat Old Dominion and Florida and claimed the Hall of Fame Tip-Off title.

Last time they played in Hartford, they routed Villanova in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament In a de-facto 'Nova home game and advanced to the second weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, Purdue would like nothing more than to find similar results, as the sixth-ranked Boilermakers set foot onto their first proving ground of the season, facing No. 18 North Carolina on Saturday, then either No. 5 Villanova (again) or No. 17 Tennessee (again) on Sunday.

Here are some Purdue storylines ...