Hamilton Southeastern PWO OL has deep ties to Purdue

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Greer, who committed to the Boilermakers in December after helping Hamilton Southeastern finish 8-3 overall (5-2 Hoosier Crossroads) in 2021, losing to Westfield in the second round of the playoffs.

So, when it came time for the Hamilton Southeastern offensive lineman to pick a school, Greer tabbed Purdue over Indiana, Western Kentucky and Ball State. The 6-4, 275-pound Fishers, Ind., native will be a preferred walk-on for the Boilermakers, arriving this summer.

His father played football as a walk-on in West Lafayette. Aunts went to Purdue and a grandmother worked for years in the chemistry department.

GoldandBlack.com: Why Purdue for you?

Greer: I'm from a big Purdue family. My dad walked on and played football, as well. So, I've been very attracted to Purdue football. Had a lot of game visits. I went up there three times. It was great talking to all the staff. Going to the recruit lunches right before the games. The facilities are great. And I can tell that even before getting up on campus, that was where I wanted to be. I wanted to get an amazing degree, play for Jeff Brohm and just live out my dream of being a Boiler.

I was always gonna go to Purdue.

GoldandBlack.com: Did you have any offers?

Greer: I had several FCS offers. I had 11 scholarship offers total. The one FBS school that did reach out for a scholarship was Eastern Michigan.

GoldandBlack.com: Where do you think you'll play?

Greer: Wherever they need me, but most likely guard or center.

GoldandBlack.com: What are your strengths?

Greer: My work ethic. I strive to win. I'm really trying to get on the field and provide value to the program like I've been dreaming of.

GoldandBlack.com: What do you want to get better at?

Greer: I'd like to work on technique. Obviously, high school football is nothing like college. It's gonna be a big step just like everyone else is taking in the 2022 class. But I believe with the coaching staff at Purdue, I have all the tools necessary. It's up to me to improve all my techniques.

GoldandBlack.com: Did you play any defense high school?

Greer: My freshman year, I played defensive line. Going into my sophomore year, we had a very stacked senior-heavy defensive line and my varsity coach put me at o-line and that's where I stuck out for the last three years.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you play other sports?

Greer: I'm a thrower. My (shot put) PR is around 53 feet. I'm looking to go to state this year.

GoldandBlack.com: How deep are your Purdue ties?

Greer: I've got a big Purdue family. My grandma worked in the chemistry department for over 40 years. My grandpa was a mechanical engineer there. My aunts are also graduates from there. My great grandpa even played basketball at Purdue in I think the 20s.

GoldandBlack.com: What's your favorite Purdue memory?

Greer: It isn't sports-related. When I was a young kid, my grandma would bring me into the chemistry department. And they had this ginormous elevator and I would go all the way to the bottom and I'd be with co-workers. I'm just a little kid. And one of the co-workers every time I would come over would give me this big Hershey bar and he was just the kindest soul. So, that's definitely my favorite part.