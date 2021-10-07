Hard to get grip of this fact: Karlaftis yet to draw holding call
Zero.
That's how many holding penalties that Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis has drawn from opponents this year.
It's one of the more stupefying stats of 2021. Karlaftis has played 259 snaps this season. And he routinely is double- and even triple-teamed. But, he has yet to be held ... at least in the eyes of officials.
