After introducing the Air Raid system to West Lafayette this off-season, Ryan Walters and Purdue expect fireworks from Graham Harrell's offense this fall. The long-time offensive coordinator has the pieces in place on the heels of training camp and is excited to test the unit against a real opponent this Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium.

"We're excited about a lot of the guys out there, and we still got plenty to clean up from today's practice. It'll be good to finally play against someone else and get a chance to go put the hard work you put in to work on a game," Harrell said.

The Boilermakers' attack will have a tough first test to complete, however. Purdue plays host to Fresno State on Saturday afternoon, who is coming off an impressive 2022 campaign, which saw the Bulldogs rattle off nine straight wins en route to a Mountain West Championship Game victory and a win over Washington State in the LA Bowl.

While Fresno State could be shrugged off as an early win by some, Harrell isn't underestimating Purdue's season-opener opponent.

"You're playing a team that won double-digit games last year. Especially on the defensive side of the ball, they've got a lot of people coming back, they've got a lot of experience, so it'll definitely be a challenge, and it'll be good for us," Harrell said of the Bulldogs.

After starting last year with a 1-4 record, Fresno State turned its season around in a big way, with the defense being a significant reason why. The Bulldogs held opponents to just 14 points per game following a 20-40 defeat against Boise State in October. In the aforementioned LA Bowl, Washington State had their lowest scoring output of the season, mustering just six points.

That defense returns seven starters, with nearly the entire secondary still intact. The cohesion and returning talent give Harrell a tough challenge from day one in West Lafayette.

"A defense that, especially as the year [went] on, got really confident. They were really good on defense last year, and most of them are back. A confident group that is going to challenge you," Harrell said.

While Harrell and the Boilermakers' offense are chomping at the bit to showcase themselves this weekend, Harrell shared that he has cautioned his players from trying to do more than they are capable of. Purdue's new offensive guru wants the unit to keep things simple and just do their jobs.

"Anytime in week one, but particularly against a team that's played a lot of football together, you're going to have to go out there and do your job at a high level and be disciplined. Not have a bunch of mental errors and stuff like that," Harrell said. "Naturally, guys are excited, and they try to do too much---or it's their first chance to show it, so they try to do extra. So, I think the message has to be, we've got to do our job, like not do anything extra and go try to execute."