Illinois roasted Missouri in its annual rivalry game on Friday, 97-73, and Terrance Shannon went off for 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists.



Terrance Shannon has made a case that he's the second best player in the country. He's certainly the most dominating guard in the country, a two-way force, who has always been a bully with the ball, but has expanded his game to work going right on the drive and he's knocking down three-pointers.



It has left Illinois with a 9-2 record with one more throw away win before heading into the heart of its Big Ten schedule. Illinois is 1-0 in the Big Ten, giving itself a one game lead over the favorite Purdue Boilermakers win they went into Rutgers and won 76-58.



It has left Illinois fans and the media to start thinking that Illinois isn't just a surprise story in the Big Ten, but co-favorites and potential challengers to Purdue who won the Big Ten by three games last season and returns Zach Edey and most of its production from last year.



Illinois' start to the season certainly has its head coach, Brad Underwood, believing in his team.

It's been a pleasant start for Illinois in a basketball conference thirsting for any kind of positivity on the other side of Purdue. The Big Ten Conference came into the season with lowered ambitions, but with the early season collapse of Michigan State before the Spartans before a Baylor upset sparked life back into Tom Izzo's team, Michigan's swallowing itself whole, and a whole slew of other middling Big Ten teams, it looked like the Big Ten might not even have a second good team in the conference.



Illinois appears to have taken that role, and if the recent hype is to be believed, hopped itself into the National Title picture and a top-10 team in the nation.



Illinois' resume though lacks grandeur in its winds. It did defeat Kenpom's 13th ranked Florida Atlantic Owls on a neutral floor at the start of December and has a road win against Rutgers to go with its recent win against rival Missouri. But neither Rutgers or Missouri stand as a top-75 team in Kenpom. Leaving Florida Atlantic as Illinois' only notable victory on the season.





Common opponents

Illinois has taken on the 124th most difficult schedule in the nation according to Kenpom. Purdue has played the 8th.



Despite that ranking difference, the two teams have shared two marquee match-ups against college basketball top-ten teams, Tennessee and Marquette. Purdue won both of its match ups with those two teams as part of the Maui Invitational, 71-67 against Tennessee, and 78-75 against Marquette.



Illinois lost both of its match ups, losing to Marquette at home 71-64, and Tennessee 86-79 on the road.



While there's no great observation to draw on with common opponents - neither of Illinois' games were on neutral floors for instance like both of Purdue's game which make comparing the outcomes and energies of the game a little difficult. It does speak to the overall different spots that the two teams will come from when they do meet up - and oh, by the way, we won't have to wait long.



Purdue will go into Mackey Arena on January 5th.



The return game in Illinois will be on March 5th, the second to last game of the regular season for both teams.