Purdue has an impressive collection of defensive line commitments in the Class of 2023. And Saadiq Clements is the latest pledge.

He committed last Friday, joining Drake Carlson and Micah Carter. And the Boilermaker staff may not be finished along the d-line.



Clements is an intriguing prospect who will play inside. The 6-5, 280-pound product of Henderson (Ky.) County High is just scratching the surface of his potential, picking Purdue over offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Florida State and others.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Josh Boston, the head coach at Henderson County High, to learn more about the Rivals 3-star commit.