Head coach break down: Purdue RB commit Keyjuan 'Bama' Brown
He can run, block, catch and even return kicks: Purdue landed a jack-of-all-trades running back in South Atlanta High's Keyjuan "Bama" Brown.
Brown had offers from the likes of N.C. State, Tulane, Virginia, Wake Forest, Arkansas, Pitt, Rutgers, Florida Atlantic, UAB, Marshall and Cincinnati, among others.
The 5-10, 190-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect took an official visit to West Lafayette last weekend and committed on Monday. He is the second running back commit in the Boilermakers' Class of 2023, joining Terrell Washington, Jr.
GoldandBlack.com spoke to South Atlanta Hornets High head coach Michael Woolridge to learn more about Brown.
