Ryne Shackelford was sold quickly on coming to Purdue. So, the decision to become a Boilermaker was easy.



A Rivals.com three-star prospect, Shackelford made it official, committing on Monday after visiting West Lafayette over the weekend. He had offers from West Virginia and Kentucky in addition to myriad MAC schools.

He is one of three wideouts committed in the Boilermakers' Class of 2023, joining TJ McWilliams and Jaron Tibbs. Shackelford has been part of a torrent of commitments this month, with Purdue netting 13 of its 15 in the Class of 2023 in June.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to Keystone High head coach Donald Griswold to learn more about Shackelford.

