TJ McWilliams was Purdue's first receiver commitment in the Class of 2023, pledging last weekend. Since then, the Boilermakers have added two more wideouts: Ryne Shackelford and Jaron Tibbs.



The 6-0, 175-pound McWilliams hails from Indianapolis' North Central High, one of the biggest schools in the state.

McWilliams' father--Terrence--played football at Louisville with Jeff Brohm and Purdue director of player development Mel Mills.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to North Central head coach Kevin O'Shea--who coached Danny and Jackson Anthrop at Central Catholic High and was a star at McCutcheon High School from 1980-82--to learn more about the Boilermaker commit.

