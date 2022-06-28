Head coach break down: Purdue WR commit TJ McWilliams
TJ McWilliams was Purdue's first receiver commitment in the Class of 2023, pledging last weekend. Since then, the Boilermakers have added two more wideouts: Ryne Shackelford and Jaron Tibbs.
The 6-0, 175-pound McWilliams hails from Indianapolis' North Central High, one of the biggest schools in the state.
McWilliams' father--Terrence--played football at Louisville with Jeff Brohm and Purdue director of player development Mel Mills.
GoldandBlack.com spoke to North Central head coach Kevin O'Shea--who coached Danny and Jackson Anthrop at Central Catholic High and was a star at McCutcheon High School from 1980-82--to learn more about the Boilermaker commit.
