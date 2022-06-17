Zion Gunn's potential is what intrigued Purdue.

The Winter Park (Fla.) High product has been a receiver his entire prep career. And he played safety last season. Now, the 6-3, 190-pound Gunn is shifting to cornerback.

Gunn is coached by former UCF quarterback Steven Moffett (2003-06) who also is Gunn's stepfather, marrying Gunn's mother in May.

Winter Park High competes in the largest school classification in Florida (8A), so Gunn battles the biggest and the best competition in the Sunshine State.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to Moffett to learn more about the Boilermaker commit.

