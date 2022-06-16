Micah Carter is the epitome of the term "unpolished gem."

The 6-5, 235-pound Carter has seen limited action the last two seasons, first because of COVID and then due to an injury. But that didn't stop Carter from getting a flood of offers based on his intriguing frame and untapped potential.

A three-star recruit, Carter will play outside linebacker for St. Xavier in 2022, working primarily as a pass rusher in a 3-4 scheme.



Carter's coach at Louisville power St. Xavier is Kevin Wallace, who is the father of Purdue tight ends coach Ryan Wallace. Kevin Wallace has coached prep football for 40 years. More connections to Purdue: Carter's father and mother went to high school with Purdue running backs coach Chris Barclay at Male High in Louisville. LaVar Carter was a 6-7 basketball player for Marshall.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to Wallace to learn more about Carter.

