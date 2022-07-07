Big and athletic.

Those are two words that describe Ethan Fields, Purdue's lone offensive line commitment thus far in the Class of 2023.

The 6-3, 315-pound Fields is a three-star rivals.com prospect from Geismar, La., who plays at Dutchtown High. The school is located between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, about 45 minutes from New Orleans and roughly 20 minutes from Baton Rouge.

Fields projects as a guard, sporting offers from Indiana, Louisiana Tech, Charlotte, Louisiana and Grambling, among others.

Louisiana continues to be a fruitful state for Purdue. Fields is Purdue's second commitment from Louisiana in the Class of 2023, joining Rickie Collins.

Purdue signed three players from Louisiana in 2022: Malachi Preciado, Roman Pitre and Curtis Deville.

The staff landed a Louisiana player in 2021: Jah'von Grigsby.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Dutchtown run game coordinator/offensive line coach Josef Venus to learn more about Fields.