First there was Jacob. Then, Brennan. Now, Dillon Thieneman is a Boilermaker.

The younger Thieneman brings a glossier resume and more potential than his older brothers, who attended Guerin Catholic High in Noblesville, Ind., before matriculating to Purdue as walk-ons who eventually earned scholarships.

Dillon Thieneman will come to West Lafayette as a scholarship player who developed at powerhouse Westfield High, the 6A runner-up the last two seasons. Westfield has played for the state title four times in the last nine years.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to Westfield High head coach Jake Gilbert to learn more about Thieneman.