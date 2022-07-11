Purdue has landed a tight end in its 2023 recruiting class. And, he's very athletic.

George Burhenn lines up in a variety of spots at Mt. Vernon High in Fortville, Ind. But he will focus on tight end for the Boilermakers.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect tabbed Purdue over Iowa and Iowa State, among others.



He was recruited primarily by Purdue tight ends coach Ryan Wallace along with linebackers coach David Elson. For now, there are no plans for Burhenn to graduate early, as the track standout likely wants to enjoy the fruits of what could be a prosperous senior year.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to Mt. Vernon High head coach Vince Lidy to learn more about Burhenn.

