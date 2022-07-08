When it comes to receivers, Jaron Tibbs is a big, raw target.

The Indianapolis Cathedral product is a 6-4, 195-pound prospect who is just scratching the surface. At Cathedral, he hasn't focused on football. Rather, he doubles as a standout basketball player for a talented Irish team led by Purdue target Xavier Booker. It's thought once football becomes his focus, Tibbs will improve--a lot.



Tibbs is one of four receivers to commit to Purdue, joining TJ McWilliams, Ryne Shackelford and Semaj Demps.



Tibbs caught 66 passes for 1,105 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021. And he grabbed many of those passes from Danny O'Neil, perhaps the best quarterback in Indiana in the Class of 2024 and a top Purdue target.

Tibbs was at his best in the 2021 Class 5A title game last year, when he caught 10 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the Irish's victory over Zionsville.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Cathedral head coach Bill Peebles to learn more about Tibbs.

