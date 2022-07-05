Semaj Demps will inject a big dose of speed into the Purdue receiving unit.

The 5-8, 170-pound product of Glades Central High in Belle Glade, Fla., had offers from Indiana, Pitt, Toledo and Mississippi State, among other schools. Glades Central is in south Florida with an enrollment of roughly 1,000.



Demps made 40 catches for 779 and 11 TDs in 2021. He also starred on the track in the spring, clocking a 10.7 100-meter dash.



Glades Central is traditionally a state power that plays against some of the top competition in the Sunshine State.



"Florida just re-did the classifications," said Glades Central coach Travis Moore. "It is 1M, 2M, 3M and 4M, split between metro and rural. We are in 2 Metro. Essentially, that's like the hardest division in the state of Florida right now. The state championship has come out of 2M since 2010, I want to say."

Glades Central has produced numerous NFL players, including Jessie Hester, Kelvin and Travis Benjamin , Fred Taylor, Louis Oliver, Reidel Anthony and Santonio Holmes, among others.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to Moore to learn more about Demps.