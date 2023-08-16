During a rainy practice in West Lafayette on Tuesday morning, the first thing Purdue head coach Ryan Walters said to the media was that it was "football weather". The Boilermakers continue to inch closer to the fall as anticipation grows for the season opener against Fresno State on September 2nd.

At the beginning of camp, Walters and the coaching staff were focused on installing the new schemes on both sides of the ball and building chemistry around the roster. That objective has was successfully accomplished, leaving Walters pleased with how his team has come together over the last several weeks.

"We added a lot of guys and to their credit, they've gelled really well with the guys that were already here. So, they've gotten chemistry, gotten camaraderie and I'm just very, very pleased with the guys we took and the guys we kept," Walters said Tuesday.

As both sides of the ball continue to round into form, the improvements have made for a fairly even battle between the Purdue offense and defense throughout fall camp.

"I mean, just back and forth every day. You know, one day the offensive will seem like they have the upper hand but they're still back and forth. And then the next day the defense might have the upper hand, but still back and forth. Which is what you want to see. That means guys are competing," Walters said.

A group with the most question marks coming into fall camp has emerged as one of the top improvements early on, the offensive line. The Boilermakers added several transfers over the off-season to supplement returning starters Marcus Mbow, Mahamane Moussa and Gus Hartwig. The battles in the trenches have helped Hudson Card's protection gel together.

"[Offensive] line has improved tremendously. Coach Johnson has done awesome job with those guys. We obviously added a couple of faces and the guys that were here did a great job in the offseason with Coach Ro," Walters said. "What we do defensively kind of puts pressure on that group in particular, just with the one-on-one blocks and different twist schemes that we do. So those guys are getting inundated fast with communication and playing with each other."

One of the offensive linemen set to have a large role this fall, Josh Kaltenberger, went down last week with what appeared to be a severe leg injury. Walters shared that the redshirt junior "got dinged up, but should be fine", but did not disclose a timeline for his return.

Aside from wide receiver Jahmal Edrine tearing his ACL two weeks ago, Walters also reported that Purdue has steered clear of the injury bug for the most part. A number of players are dealing with soft tissue ailments, but they are expected to be back in time for the regular season.