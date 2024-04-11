With several weeks of spring practice in the books, Purdue now prepares for its annual spring game in Ross-Ade Stadium after a one year hiatus after injuries and stadium construction axed last year's event.

Ryan Walters has seen enough out of his group to know what pieces he has in place, which will result in a focus on remaining healthy as the team's priority during Saturday's spring game in West Lafayette.

"To stay healthy. We've had good really good work throughout spring ball, guys working the right way. So we want to get them an opportunity to have fun out there, but obviously the goal is to stay healthy," Walters said.

With remaining healthy being of the utmost importance, the Boilermakers will take a conservative approach to the first spring game with Walters at the helm.

The starting offense and the second team defense will be on a team, with the starting defense and the second team offense will oppose them. When the starters are in, they will not tackle to the ground, while the second unit will be going against each other live.

"If it's 3rd and 1, it would just have to be an automatic first down, so there's no hard collisions there. If it's goal to go from the one, it'll be an automatic touchdown. If we have to punt, we'll just take the NCAA average flip the field. Kick off returns and stuff like that, we'll just start on the 25," Walters revealed of the plan for Saturday. "We'll still get some game like flow, but just modified a little bit to take care of each other."

Walters also disclosed that he does not expect any Boilermakers to be sidelined due to injury on Saturday, which is a stark contrast to what the situation would have been last year had a game actually taken place.

"I don't anticipate so just because of the format. You know, we might pull a couple guys after halftime. We'll just kind of get a feel for it," Walters said.