Heavily recruited offensive lineman visited Purdue last weekend

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue hosted an impromptu unofficial visit last weekend from nationally recruited offensive tackle Adrian Medley and seems to be a legitimate contender for him.

"It was a last-second deal," Medley said. "My friend's brother goes there and they asked me if I wanted to come. I said, 'Sure.'"

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder accompanied current Boilermaker defensive back Simeon Smiley's family to the Purdue spring game, giving the Rivals.com three-star prospect a chance to see the campus and program.

