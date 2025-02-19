Lamar Conard talks setting new culture, Purdue's running back room and more

Only remnants of the previous coaching staff in West Lafayette remain intact for Barry Odom and company upon the start of a new era of Purdue football. One of the lone holdovers was running backs coach Lamar Conard, who has led one of the Boilermakers' top position groups over the last two years.

Conard met with the media last week to discuss his return to West Lafayette, his outlook at the running back position heading into spring practice, changing the culture of the program, Devin Mockobee's loyalty to Purdue and more.