Here is what to expect from new coordinator Bob Diaco's defense

Bob Diaco has brought energy and a new 3-4 scheme to West Lafayette in hopes of giving Purdue a more toothy defense.
Bob Diaco has brought energy and a new 3-4 scheme to West Lafayette in hopes of giving Purdue a more toothy defense. (Krockover Photography)
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Bob Diaco is here to make the Purdue defense better. How’s the unit gonna look?

THE BASICS: Diaco was influenced heavily by former Virginia and New York Jets coach Al Groh, a long-time NFL assistant and disciple of Bill Belichick. Diaco coached linebackers for Groh in Charlottesville from 2006-08.

That is where Diaco picked up the nuances of the 3-4 base scheme that he has employed while coordinating defenses at schools like Notre Dame, Louisiana Tech and Nebraska. Diaco’s 3-4 has two ends and a nose tackle up front, along with two outside linebackers and two inside linebackers. The back end has two corners and two safeties.

Diaco’s defense often is referred to as a “no crease” scheme. What’s that mean? The front seven players are positioned in a way intended to prevent horizontal and vertical “creases” between each other.

