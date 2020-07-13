Herrmann and House can't wait for the time to be right
Check out the above full zoom interview with Mark Herrmann and Tim House. Herrmann, the former All-American quarterback, serves as director of leadership and student development and House is the senior associate athletics director and assistant vice president for development. The duo works together in the John Purdue Club.
Mark Herrmann has faced challenges before. One look back at his senior year at Purdue tells you just that.
Back then, he was almost benched during his final season of 1980 despite being a pre-season All-American. But he responded to a challenge from coach Jim Young and ended up leaving Purdue as the NCAA's all-time passing leader and the only player in Boilermaker history to be named a bowl game MVP three straight years.
Yet, 40 years later, Herrmann faces another challenge. In a new role with Purdue athletics that Herrmann embraced just four months ago, he serves in an important role in leadership and student development. But make no mistake, he also has an eye fixated on helping fund the Ross-Ade Stadium project. And the world's battle with COVID-19 only adds more of a mountain to climb.
"Despite what is going on now with COVID-19, I think it's a golden opportunity for me to hopefully come in and make an impact with our alums and former players, my former teammates, all those concerned, to help us build to a championship level," Herrmann said. "I've learned being around Purdue all these years you strive for greatness and fans want to see a great product."
House looks at the current pandemic as an opportunity, as well. He couldn't be happier he has Herrmann, who came to the John Purdue Club from a stint at Purdue's Krannert School of Management, on his team.
"I think asking me why Mark Herrmann is a good fit for our operation is like asking coach Jeff (Brohm) why George Karlaftis is a good fit for Purdue football," said House, who celebrated his 35th birthday on July 11. "Like George, Mark is a five-star guy walking around West Lafayette who everybody knows and loves and is a perfect fit to take our program to the next level."
Neither Herrmann nor House seem phased inordinately by the pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding college athletics right now. It's a case of each wanting to talk to as many fans and potential donors as possible in hopes of raising the nine-figures in funds necessary to complete the vision of the Ross-Ade Stadium project.
"We are getting to see the passion that exists in our fan base," House said. " It hasn't stopped us from being positive about what's going to happen with Purdue athletics coming out of this. Added to that is the fact that there is still a tremendous need to get behind a athletics department that does it the right way. And that is doing everything possible to compete for Big Ten and national championships."
Herrmann said it has been good for him to just talk to so many Purdue fans during this crisis. It has been soothing for Herrmann and the person on the other end of the phone line or computer screen.
"It is tough circumstance right now, we all know that," said Herrmann, who is second only to Drew Brees with 71 career touchdown passes during his tenure at Purdue (1977-80). "But when the time is right, we're going to address Ross-Ade Stadium with the plans of making a competitive environment, a fan-friendly venue and one that everybody can be proud of."
While precise plans are in limbo in the short term, both Herrmann and House talked about the need to make Ross-Ade Stadium a "home-court advantage" just like Mackey Arena. If funds allow, there is talk of bringing the north end of the stadium closer to the field, also making a special student section in the south end zone in addition to a possible mezzanine on the east side. It's all about bringing fans closer to the action.
"I know when I played it was really intimidating for opposing teams at the north end of Ross-Ade," says Herrmann, who led Purdue to a Senior Day 24-23 win over Indiana in front of a still-standing Ross-Ade record of 71,629 fans. "I know what Ross-Ade can mean to opposing teams."
Herrmann knows that how the 2020 season will take shape is still very much in doubt. But his instincts as a former player are clear.
"If I'm a player, I'm very appreciative of those efforts to make this season happen as safely as possible," Herrmann said. "All I want to do is get out there and compete. And if it's down to 10 Big Ten games, great.
"As a player, you've got to adjust, whether you're going on the road, whether you're playing in rain, snow, all those things are part of your competitive makeup. As long as I know there's a little bit of a chance that I'm going to get out there and play in this stadium and on the road, then I'm happy.
"I'm going to compete like crazy to get myself ready."
For House, his thoughts also turn towards gratitude to Purdue's fans and supporters.
"All I can say is thank you," House said. "Because in spite of everything, we were still able to as a John Purdue Club raise more money than we did last year overall and that is incredible. Our fan base answered the bell."
