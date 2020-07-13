Check out the above full zoom interview with Mark Herrmann and Tim House. Herrmann, the former All-American quarterback, serves as director of leadership and student development and House is the senior associate athletics director and assistant vice president for development. The duo works together in the John Purdue Club.

Mark Herrmann has faced challenges before. One look back at his senior year at Purdue tells you just that. Back then, he was almost benched during his final season of 1980 despite being a pre-season All-American. But he responded to a challenge from coach Jim Young and ended up leaving Purdue as the NCAA's all-time passing leader and the only player in Boilermaker history to be named a bowl game MVP three straight years. Yet, 40 years later, Herrmann faces another challenge. In a new role with Purdue athletics that Herrmann embraced just four months ago, he serves in an important role in leadership and student development. But make no mistake, he also has an eye fixated on helping fund the Ross-Ade Stadium project. And the world's battle with COVID-19 only adds more of a mountain to climb. "Despite what is going on now with COVID-19, I think it's a golden opportunity for me to hopefully come in and make an impact with our alums and former players, my former teammates, all those concerned, to help us build to a championship level," Herrmann said. "I've learned being around Purdue all these years you strive for greatness and fans want to see a great product." House looks at the current pandemic as an opportunity, as well. He couldn't be happier he has Herrmann, who came to the John Purdue Club from a stint at Purdue's Krannert School of Management, on his team. "I think asking me why Mark Herrmann is a good fit for our operation is like asking coach Jeff (Brohm) why George Karlaftis is a good fit for Purdue football," said House, who celebrated his 35th birthday on July 11. "Like George, Mark is a five-star guy walking around West Lafayette who everybody knows and loves and is a perfect fit to take our program to the next level." Neither Herrmann nor House seem phased inordinately by the pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding college athletics right now. It's a case of each wanting to talk to as many fans and potential donors as possible in hopes of raising the nine-figures in funds necessary to complete the vision of the Ross-Ade Stadium project.

Tim House was 'thrilled' to get Herrmann on board with his team at the John Purdue Club.