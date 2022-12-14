Ryan Walters was formally introduced as the 37th full-time Purdue head football coach this afternoon. Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski, Purdue president Mitch Daniels, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Mike Berghoff and Purdue president-elect Dr. Mung Chiang accompanied Walters as well. Here is what was said by Walters, Bobinski and Daniels during the introduction:

Mike Bobinski's opening statement:

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski put an emphasis on Purdue being "distinct" and how that will lead to success on the football field in a new era. - Bobinski talked about the difference in the state of the program from the last head coaching search they conducted. "This has been a distinctly different search than it was six years ago. Back then, we were presenting basically a reclamation project... It's now sustaining, growing and scaling our success to a brand new level." - A couple of of baseline criteria for Bobinski in this search: "A leader of integrity" and "Somebody who's ethical high character has a strong academic orientation". - "As Purdue's had success in years gone by in football, it's when we've been able to do something distinctive, be innovative in some way. So we thought about that as we began to evaluate candidates." - Why Ryan Walters stood out as the best candidate, "One individual [Walters] exceeded those baseline criteria by a mile, but also brought the opportunity to do something distinctive and innovative." - On Walters as a person: "We have sitting here today is an absolutely exceptional person in Ryan Walters. He is that person in every way." - Ryan Walters changing the mold and being a defensive coach: "Well, this coach is defense. I know that's a word here that makes people nervous for God's sakes, like we don't want to play defense." - Bobinski on what Walters' defense brings to Purdue: "His defense, just as Coach Brown brought his offense to us, which caused people lots of problems over the last six years. Coach Walters is going to bring his defense. Not somebody else's. Not some variation on some other scheme. It is his. It is his unique design." - He shared an insight into the assistant coaching process: "He will attract a high performance staff. That will be second to none. We have given him the opportunity and the resources to do so. I know his phone is going crazy at this point with people that want to come work with him here at Purdue."

Ryan Walters' opening statement:

- He started his speech by giving credit to former Boilermakers. "First and foremost, I want to thank every player who has put on the old gold and black. You guys have made this program what it is. You are more than welcome to come back. Please come back and support this program. These doors are open to you to the end of time." - Walters wants to maintain the history of Purdue football: "One thing that will remain the same here that will not change is that we will have a Cradle of Quarterbacks and we will have a Den of Defensive Ends." - He gave a summary of what he wants to do defensively: "We will confused and harass the quarterback. We will stop the run. We're going to generate takeaways and momentum plays. From snap to whistle it is going to be organized chaos. From whistle to snap is going to be laser like focus." - How Walters would like to build the program: "We're going to build this program the right way through hard work, through class, through integrity and an unmatched competitive competitive edge to go chase and win championships. We're not shying away from any of that."

President Mitch Daniels

- Daniels says he is optimistic for the future of the program. "Seven days ago, I didn't think I could feel worse and the last 72 hours I couldn't feel better. For all the reasons that Mike outlined and you just the personified. I'm so excited for what you're going to do here and I'm so confident about how good it's going to be". - Mitch Daniels is open to joining the new football staff! "For the last 10 years I've been kind of busy, I've only been able to be a part time offensive coordinator. I'm available full time now and I got lots of ideas that I know you're gonna want to want to hear." - He welcomed Walters to the Purdue family, saying "Welcome to the family. This is a family oriented place. I hope you've already seen that."

Q&A portion of the introductory festivities:

- Ryan Walters on awarding Devin Mockobee a scholarship during his first team meeting: "I thought he was in the upper echelon of the running backs we had faced, or were going to face this this past season. So you know, I found out he was not on scholarship. Now I'm like, this guy needs a scholarship, and I'm reminding myself like, Well, yeah, you're the head coach so you can do that." and later said, "I thought shoot, first order of business, you know do what's right and that's give Devin a scholarship." - Walters on his idea for offensive philosophy: [Talking to] potential candidates for our offensive coordinator job. You know, they're going to operate out of primarily 11 and 12 personnel. We're going to be balanced in the sense of, if it requires us to run the ball to win the game, we're going to run it. If it requires us to pass it to win the game." - What he has started doing since being named head coach: "My job right now is to get to know these guys. You know, start building trust and respect with with players in the locker room, and then from there, identifying what our needs are from a personnel standpoint, what our numbers are and what holes we need to fill. If that's with a high school recruit or transfer portal, that'll be it. - Will Walters call the defense? "I'm going to have a defensive coordinator but I do believe that what I do is unique. I'm not shy in saying, I think I'm the best defensive coordinator in the country right now. I think the the numbers speak for themselves. I would not relinquish those duties unless I felt comfortable." - Walters said the NIL collective Purdue has was one of the attractive aspects of the job. - He has already been in contact with the 2023 commits who are expected to sign next week. "Yeah, it was good to get on the phone with with all of them. You know, letting them know that they fell in love with this place for a reason." - Walters wants to put an emphasis on winning the state in terms of recruiting. "We're going to try to put a fence up around this state. There's a lot of high quality football, not only talent from a player's stance, but really great coaches in the state. Indiana is going to be a priority for us in the recruiting department." - What Walters has told players that are currently committed to Purdue: "This is a world class institution. from an academic standpoint. You know, this is the best conference in college football. You can achieve everything that you want to from an on the field and off the field standpoint, right here at Purdue." - Walters on what he wants out of assistant coaches: "Everybody in the building is is first and foremost going to be a high character guys, no egos. Nobody can care who gets the credit." - His role within the program as they prepare for the Citrus Bowl: "I won't have any involvement preparation wise, this is their season. I want to allow them to continue to and put a stamp on the success that they've had this year. I'll be at the game. I'll watch the game. I'm not evaluating anybody. I'm not making suggestions. But I am excited to see them go compete. I know from competing against them. I know what kind of competitors are in the locker room." - What he is looking for in recruits: "They love the game. You have to love football to be good at football. I think that's one thing that gets overlooked in the evaluation aspect of recruiting." - Why was this the right time and opportunity to become a head coach at Purdue? "A lot of times especially in this profession, it takes a little bit of luck in terms of opportunities coming in and then you being ready for them when they when they arise. And that's been something that that has held true for me throughout my career." - What he has learned from the guys he was coached under throughout his career: "They're the same guy every day. You know, you can you can copy a practice plan. You can mimic a calendar, but you can't try to be somebody you're not because if you are then that means you're inconsistent and it's hard to be genuine. It's hard to gain real relationships and in this profession, because the amount of time you spend with the the amount of people that you spend in the building to have success. Those relationships have to be real." - Is there a timetable for when Walters expects his staff to be formed? "There are a couple guys that we're targeting pretty quickly. That I've had on my radar for a long time. But at the same time, like we're gonna go through the process and vet the process, to make sure that we're getting the right guys in the building." - Walters knows where the program is currently at and where he fits in to aid in that: "It's not a rebuild, right. I'm trying to elevate and really dive into and understand the the tradition and the standard here. So it'll be my job to raise that standard and continue to chase and win championships." - He will adapt to his players skillsets to do what's best for the program: "Obviously, I've got my own philosophies on on scheme and alignment. But that's all for not if the players aren't suited to do that." - Walters' defense doesn't have a name? "It's so unique that there's really no about there's no, there's no name for it yet. You know what I mean? So I gotta think of a name for it."