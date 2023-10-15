The recruiting trail keeps rolling in West Lafayette for Katie Gearlds and company as highly-touted 2025 center Avery Gordon announced her commitment to the Boilermakers following a visit over the weekend.

The 6'6" Gordon is ranked 57th and the No. 1 post player in the country by Brandon Clay and Prospects Nation. She chose the Boilermakers over offers from Iowa, Ohio State, Mississippi State, Michigan and others.

As a sophomore for Brownsburg High School (IN) last season, Gordon cemented herself as one of the top prospects in Purdue's backyard, averaging 18.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 58% from the field.

A week ago, Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers did not have a 2025 commitment on the books. Now, Purdue has a pair of highly-touted front court players in Gordon and Kira Reynolds in the class.

More on Gordon and her commitment to come on Boiler Upload.