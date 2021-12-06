History Made: Purdue ascends to No. 1

For the first time in program history, Purdue is No. 1.

As expected, the 8-0 Boilermakers moved to the top the AP poll on Monday for the first time ever. Purdue got all 61 first-place votes.

Purdue moved ahead of prior No. 1s Gonzaga and Duke, whose loss at Ohio State last week in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge opened the door for the Boilermakers to move up from No. 2 following Friday night's Big Ten-opening win over Iowa.

It (would be) special," senior Trevion Williams said Friday night of the prospect of Purdue moving up to No. 1. "But we don't want to settle for that. We want to build off that.

"Once we become No. 1, we want to stay No. 1."

Purdue opened the season at No. 7, but quickly established Itself as a player for No. 1 by winning the Hall of Fame event In Connecticut, with victories over then-No. 18 North Carolina and then-No. 5 Villanova.

The Boilermakers were No. 1 on Monday in the first iteration of the NET rankings released by the NCAA.