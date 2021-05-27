Home opener vs. Oregon State under the lights
Fans will have extra time to get ready for the 2021 Purdue home opener vs. Oregon State on Sept. 4, which will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, according to the athletic department.
Purdue also announced kick off times for four other games, though the start times for the games at UConn and Notre Dame were previously known:
Sept. 11 at UConn (Hartford), 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Net
Sept. 18 at Notre Dame, 2:30 ET on NBC
Oct. 2 Minnesota (Homecoming), noon ET, TV TBD
Oct. 16 at Iowa, 3:30 p.m. ET, TV TBD
The prime-time kickoff vs. Oregon State will be the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Boilermakers will open at night: 2017 vs. Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis; 2018 vs. Northwestern; 2019 at Nevada.
Purdue and Oregon State are playing for only the second time ever. Back in 1967, the Beavers toppled the eventual 1967 Big Ten champion Boilermakers 22-14 at Ross-Ade. Also of note: The game vs. Oregon State will be the 500th Purdue game in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue and UConn never have met. The Huskies didn't field a team in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Boilermakers and Fighting Irish are renewing their rivalry after a six-year hiatus. The schools played every season from 1946 to 2014.
Times and TV have yet to be determined for Purdue's other 2021 games.
Sept. 25 vs. Illinois
Oct. 23 vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 30 at Nebraska
Nov. 6 vs. Michigan State
Nov. 13 at Ohio State
Nov. 20 at Northwestern (Wrigley Field)
Nov. 27 vs. Indiana
