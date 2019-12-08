It’s all over for Brycen Hopkins.

“Yes, my Purdue career went by quickly,” the fifth-year senior tight end said today after the Purdue football banquet.

Hopkins was one of 15 players who went through Senior Day ceremonies in the season finale vs. Indiana last week. Hopkins, his fellow seniors and everyone on the 2019 squad were honored today in the Mollenkopf Athletic Center during the 99th annual Purdue-Kiwanis Football Banquet.

Awards were handed out, a highlight video was shown and stories were told as Purdue punctuated a 4-8 season that ended a mini-run of two bowls in a row for the Boilermakers.

Jeff Brohm will welcome back many key players in 2020, including the likes of wideout Rondale Moore, offensive tackle Grant Hermanns and defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, who announced on Friday he will be coming back after missing 2019 recovering from a knee injury.

For Hopkins, the next stop is the NFL—at least that’s the hope. He is headed home to Nashville soon to begin training at Boost Performance, where former Boilers D.J. Knox and Cole Herdman trained last winter. Hopkins has trained there before.

“No, I won’t be living at home,” said Hopkins, who was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year after making 61 catches for 830 yards and seven TDs. “I did that long enough.”

Hopkins has been projected by some to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft. Before then, he has work to do.

“I need to get a little heavier and stronger,” he said. “And I need to improve my blocking. I have improved my hands. And people like my speed and athletic ability.”

Hopkins will be able to audition before myriad NFL scouts during the Senior Bowl on January 25 in Mobile, Ala. After that, he hopes to get an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, held in February in Indianapolis. The NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Paradise, Nev.

While Hopkins polishes his NFL resume, David Bell already is pointing toward becoming better. He already is pretty good, having been named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019 after making 86 catches for 1,035 yards and seven TDs. His 86 grabs led the Big Ten.

“I want to become more of a vocal leader,” said Bell, a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the media. “It’s always about getting better. I can’t wait to get started.”

Purdue hands out its most valuable player, offensive player of the year and defensive player of the year awards—along with others—during the spring game. But several honors were announced today:

Mackey Award (senior that exemplifies the overall success of the athletics program): LB Markus Bailey

Kizer Award (highest GPA for the last two semester): Elijah Sindelar and David Day

Leonard Wilson (player who best exemplifies unselfishness and dedication): Jackson Anthrop and Ben Holt

Pop Doan (top performance vs. Indiana): Brycen Hopkins

Kiwanis Citizenship (player that has gone above and beyond in performance of community service): Grant Hermanns



