Let's hope Deion Burks has some rewards points from Chipotle as much as the Purdue wide receiver frequents the restaurant. Six days a week to be exact, ordering the same thing each time. Double rice, double chicken.

It's a near daily ritual that Burks began in January. He was already eating the same meal over and over again, but simply got tired of doing his dishes.

"I started that thing in January," Burks said on Tuesday. "We used to always cook, so I used to always cook but I got tired of just cleaning up my dishes. I'm like, man, there's some better solutions. They probably got the same rice and same chicken and I just started going to Chipotle and then I was getting double rice, double chicken. I'm like, 'Okay, I could do this' and it was just getting better and better every day and I'm like this is my routine now."

The Chipotle-centric diet is just a small part of what Deion Burks has done to transform his body as a redshirt sophomore with the Boilermakers. Burks has taken a more serious approach when it comes to looking after his body than in years prior.

"I'm really investing a lot into my body so I can be the best me on Saturdays," Burks said.

The breakout pass catcher credits getting two massages a week, the cold tub becoming his "best friend" and consistently getting 7-8 hours of sleep as reasons he's been able to keep his body at peak performance this season.

Head coach Ryan Walters has called his top receiver, who is the fastest player on the team, a "freak" on multiple occasions with his electric speed and athleticism on full display each and every time he steps on the field. Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell agrees, claiming that Burks has all the tools to be special in West Lafayette.

"He has an elite skill set. I just think he'll continue to improve as time goes and he has a chance to be a really special receiver," Harrell said.

It didn't take long for Burks to show just how special he could be with the Boilermakers. On the first drive of the season, the lightning in a bottle receiver caught a quick slant and after bouncing off several Fresno State defenders, took it 84 yards for the first touchdown of the year.

Burks would add nearly 70 more yards to his total that day, including another touchdown reception and a 44 yard connection with quarterback Hudson Card. In just one game, he eclipsed his yardage total from a year ago. The 152-yard, two touchdown outburst was the type of production Burks expected out of himself and thinks his teammates did too.

"It definitely is and I'm pretty sure everybody else that was on the field expected it too. They've seen all the work I put in so they knew something was good to come, so after that, that was like a breath of relief like yeah I knew I could do that but I just got to keep doing it," Burks said.

After his breakout performance in week one, Burks became a priority for defenses and saw his production take a step back in the weeks following. He was limited to five catches for 69 yards over the next two games against Virginia Tech and Syracuse. Drawing the attention of opposing defensive coordinators left Burks frustrated, but it just meant he was doing something right.

"At times but all the good receivers had it before so it's like I know I'm doing something good," Burks said last week. "If I want to be great, I gotta get past that and still make plays with more eyes on me."