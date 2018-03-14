More ($): Five things that matter for Purdue in March

Sometimes in recruiting, it’s the players you don’t get that matter more than the ones you do.

On Oct. 28 of 2014, Indianapolis Tech point guard C.J. Walker made an early commitment to Purdue, filling the Boilermaker coaching staff’s need for a point guard in its 2016 recruiting class.

It was exactly five months later that all that time Walker had spent continuing to allow himself to be recruited by other schools while committed to Purdue culminated in him backing out of said commitment, sending Matt Painter and his staff back into a recruiting market they’d excused themselves from months earlier when Walker committed.