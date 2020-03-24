Brock Spack said it time and again: "I don't know."

Those are the operative three word being uttered by so many people across the globe as we all try to figure out what's ahead as a global pandemic engulfs the world.

Spack's job is to coach football at Illinois State. But the former Purdue linebacker and long-time Boilermaker assistant knows football is the least of the worries for humanity at this historic time.

“This is bigger than just football,” said Spack. “It’s about people’s health , not just your players. It’s your coaching staff and staff and all the families involved. This could really blow up into a bad situation. You don’t want to put anybody at risk. Our spring sports were asked not to participate, and we are gonna have spring practice? We couldn’t do that.”

Still, Spack has a job to do. And, he wants to make sure he's doing it well during these unprecedented times. He has no guidebook. This is unchartered territory for Spack and all football coach.

With spring football practices called off across the nation, coaching staffs have been forced to come up with alternatives to keep their teams on track. Spack, who spent 16 seasons in West Lafayette as a Boilermaker assistant coach under Jim Colletto (1991-94) and Joe Tiller (1997-2008), has a plan. Will it all work?

"I don't know," he said.

Spack is entering his 12th season at Illinois State with an 84-50 record, primed to become the program’s all-time winningest coach this year. He has made five FCS playoff appearances, advancing to the title game in 2014. Spack’s 2020 squad should be among the best in an always-rugged Missouri Valley Conference and push for a deep run in the FCS playoffs.

But Spack’s squad never even suited up for spring drills, which were to begin March 15 in Normal, Ill. So, he has had to radically alter his approach this spring for the Redbirds as the nation deals with the coronavirus pandemic that has no end in sight and threatens the coming season.

“I am hopeful we have a season,” he said. “But I am getting less hopeful that we won’t have at least some type of modification to the lead up to the season and to the season.

"I just don't know. No one does."

Spack discussed how this new “normal” will impact college football programs on a variety of levels.

COACHING

“We have learned to use the technology around us to educate our players. We use an app called Zoom to communicate with our players. We meet once a day on Zoom to go over what our players are doing to touch base to help them with issues.

“Our coaches are doing their position meetings, as usual. We are installing our offense, special teams. How does Zoom work? You send an invite out to, say, the running backs. They have an app on their phone. They hit that invite and everyone comes up. We can talk back and forth.”

WORKOUTS

“We anticipated the first thing to close would be our fitness facilities. We can’t use our weight room. They are back at home. They are all gone. They were told not to come back. They had to leave campus. We have alternative workouts through isolation and plyometrics. Our guys are having a hard time trying to find a place to lift.

“Our strength coach sent out one workout for players who have access to a weight room and another workout for players without a weight room. But it’s hard for players to really push themselves without having someone by them to compete with.

“We are gonna see who likes football by seeing who comes back in shape.”

INDIVIDUAL WORK

“Our position coaches send drills for their players to do over the phone on Zoom. Players can take selfies of themselves to send to coaches to make sure they are doing things right. Coaches are even sending footage of how NFL players do some movements. We are breaking it down to the very minute process, where we want our feet placed and how to get in and out of stances.

“We give them an individual period where they can go through their football drills by themselves. Some things, you can’t do without a partner. We also are showing them film from last year. We do it all on their phones or computers. We even can do voice-overs and send it to them.”

ACADEMICS

“We have some students who are anxious about taking all on-line courses, being able to do this from home. Not having any help to get on-line or whatever. But once they get through this first week, I think there will be some comfort. Could we go to pass/fail in some courses? Some could have that option. I am not sure how that will work yet.

“It is gonna be difficult for us to help our kids with academics. We have tutor assignments set up on Zoom. They all have time slots to go in there for tutoring. They are busy during the day. We wanna make sure no one falls through the cracks.

“People who can navigate this will be the ones who are successful. It takes maturity and discipline.”

FUTURE OF SPRING FOOTBALL

“The powers-that-be would like to eliminate or modify spring ball. If we have a normal summer schedule and start training by June 1, and the games look the same in the fall, what will happen to spring practice? I think they wanna modify it because of player safety. The risks of spring football outweigh the rewards. Maybe we would go to OTA-type practices in the spring. You can get bad injuries in the spring with full-contact practices. I think it would be a mistake for young players not to have contact. Players still can hurt a knee doing non-contact work.”

