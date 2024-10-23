How are former Boilermakers doing across college football?

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) looks toward the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images (Photo by © Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)

For the second straight off-season, Purdue saw a rather large roster turnover via the transfer portal with nearly 30 scholarship players exiting the program in search of greener pastures. Have they found that? Boiler Upload takes a look around college football to see how former Boilermakers are performing with their new programs.

Nic Scourton: Texas A&M:

The most high profile transfer departure of the off-season was edge rusher/defensive end Nic Scourton, who surprisingly left the program, and returned to his home state to play for Mike Elko and Texas A&M. Scourton has been productive on the heels of his breakout campaign in 2023, totaling 19 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for the Aggies. He also has the third highest Pro Football Focus grade (78.2) of any Texas A&M starting defender this season. Scourton is expected to be a first round selection should be declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Deion Burks: Oklahoma

Another highly-touted transfer by way of West Lafayette, wide receiver Deion Burks hit the SEC following his stint with the Boilermakers. The speedy pass catcher has dealt with injuries over the last month, playing in just four games at Oklahoma. Despite the missed time, he still leads the Sooners with 26 receptions, 201 yards and three receiving touchdowns for an offense that has struggled in 2024.

TJ Sheffield: UConn

The first Boilermaker to enter the transfer portal last cycle, doing so prior to Purdue's win over Indiana in the regular season finale. Now UConn wide receiver TJ Sheffield has been productive for the Huskies so far this season, hauling in 29 catches for 312 yards and a pair of scores. Sheffield has also been utilized on special teams, having 186 yards on 22 kick returns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen: USF

Another receiver that was in Purdue's regular rotation a year ago, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has shown flashes at South Florida this season. Yaseen has 17 catches for 223 yards on the year, which includes two games with five catches and more than 70 yards. The transfer pass catcher has not played since the end of September, however, with what appears to be another injury.

Josh Kaltenberger: Maryland

After serving as the understudy to Gus Hartwig and moving around the Purdue offensive line last season, Josh Kaltenberger has found a home at Maryland. Kaltenberger has started all seven games for the Terrapins at center, holding a 61.0 offensive grade by Pro Football Focus. He has allowed nine pressures and two sacks this season while protecting Billy Edwards.

Khordae Sydnor: Vanderbilt

Khordae Sydnor has found its first consistent starting opportunity upon moving to the now ranked Vanderbilt Commodores this fall, starting five games while missing two others due to injury. Sydnor has 12 total pressures on the year, including a pair of sacks and holds a 63.9 Pro Football Focus grade overall.

OC Brothers: UAB

Now on his third college football program, former Purdue linebacker OC Brothers has been a mainstay in UAB's front seven this season. Brothers has tallied 31 total tackles and a tackle for loss in seven games this fall, but has taken a step back in terms of Pro Football Focus grades, falling to 48.2 overall after having a 50.7 grade a year ago.

Sulaiman Kpaka: Mississippi State

Former Purdue defensive lineman Sulaiman Kpaka looks poised to have the best season of his college career at Mississippi State. Kpaka has immediately assumed a starting role at defensive tackle for the Bulldogs, and has 16 total tackles, including a pair of tackles for loss thus far. The former Boilermaker defender has an overall defensive grade of 60.5 via Pro Football Focus.

Tee Denson: Jacksonville State

Former Purdue cornerback Tee Denson never played in a game for the Boilermakers due to injury, but has found the field for Jacksonville State in 2024. The senior defensive back has played in five games, where he's racked up 15 total tackles and a pass breakup for the Gamecocks.

Zion Steptoe: Tulsa

Zion Steptoe switched from wide receiver to cornerback at Purdue and has made the move back to his natural pass catching position upon landing at Tulsa. In four games, Steptoe has tallied 10 catches for 119 yards, including a career-high five catches for 88 yards in the season-opener.

Clyde Washington: Utah State

Another former Purdue linebacker that has found himself in a starting role with his new team is Clyde Washington, who transferred to Utah State. The senior defender has started six games the Aggies, making 36 total tackles and having a 51.8 Pro Football Focus grade during his stint in the Mountain West.

Prince Boyd: FAU

Defensive lineman Prince Boyd was seldomly used during his last season in West Lafayette, playing just one snap in 2023. That has shifted since Boyd moved to Florida Atlantic this off-season. After returning from injury, he has played 108 snaps over the last four games, making five tackles, including a tackle for loss and a sack.

Dylan Downing: Miami (OH)

One of three running backs that transferred from the program over the off-season, Dylan Downing, hasn't seen much of a change in his role at Miami (OH) this season. Through five games, Downing has 24 attempts for 101 yards, along with six catches for 24 yards with the Redhawks.

Elijah Canion: Liberty

Wide receiver Elijah Canion has already hit career-high marks with seven receptions, 130 yards and a score for the undefeated Liberty Flames this season. This comes after having just one catch for four yards over the previous two seasons in West Lafayette. Canion has also reached a new high for playing time, getting on the field for 149 snaps in five games, doubling his total over the previous four years.

JP Deeter: Arizona State

Defensive lineman JP Deeter has gotten his first taste of experience at the collegiate level since transferring to Arizona State this season. The Sun Devils' defender has played four games, for a total of 34 snaps, but has not seen any defensive snaps since week four. During his time on the field, Deeter has made one tackle this season.

Malachi Preciado: South Alabama

After transferring from Purdue, offensive lineman Malachi Preciado has found a starting role at South Alabama under Major Applewhite. He has started all seven games at center for the Jaguars, holding a 55.0 overall offensive grade by Pro Football Focus, while allowing nine pressures and one sack.

Curtis Deville: McNeese State

Similar to Deeter, former Purdue wide receiver Curtis Deville has gotten on the field for the first time after transferring to McNeese State over the off-season. In four games, Deville has hauled in six catches for 84 yards, but has missed time due to an apparent injury.

Braxton Myers: Southern Miss

Cornerback Braxton Myers is just a redshirt freshman but has spent time with three different programs and has finally found the field for Southern Miss. The former four-star cornerback has started five of seven possible games for the Golden Eagles. He has allowed a 43% completion percentage in coverage and has a 61.8 Pro Football Focus defensive grade.

Ethon Cole: Duquesne

Ethon Cole has found a role at Duquesne as a reserve safety as a redshirt freshman, playing in six games for a total of 131 snaps this season. During that time, he has tallied 19 total tackles, had two forced fumbles and five passes defended.

