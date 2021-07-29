The Five Year Club.

It has just five members dating to the Jack Mollenkopf era (1956-69). And Jeff Brohm is about to join the club: A Purdue football coach who works into a fifth season in West Lafayette.

Since Mollenkopf made it to a fifth season in 1960, only four others have: Joe Tiller (1997-2008), Jim Colletto (1991-96), Leon Burtnett (1982-86) and Jim Young (1977-81).

Bob DeMoss, (1970-72) Alex Agase (1973-76), Fred Akers (1987-90), Danny Hope (2009-12) and Darrell Hazell (2013-16) all failed to coach more than four years for Purdue since the Mollenkopf era.

Brohm has forged a 19-25 mark (14-19 Big Ten) his first four seasons in West Lafayette, taking the program to a pair of bowls. The outlook for 2021 is promising, with a made-over defensive roster and staff likely holding the key to success. How will Brohm's fifth season turn out?

Here is a look at how the fifth seasons for Mollenkopf, Tiller, Colletto, Burtnett and Young unfolded.