How does Purdue's 2025 recruiting class sit a month away from NSD?

We are just under a month away from the early National Signing period across college football, which runs from December 4-6 after the regular season ends. Purdue finds itself in a precarious situation with the clock ticking, as many areas in the 2025 recruiting class remain in limbo.

Boiler Upload takes a dive into where the class currently sits, who could still be options and whether there could be more departures from an already thinning group.