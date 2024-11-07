How does Purdue's 2025 recruiting class sit a month away from NSD?

in other news
VIDEO: CJ Smith and Max Klare pre-Ohio State media availability
Purdue tight end Max Klare and wide receiver CJ Smith meet with the media ahead of Ohio State matchup on Saturday.
VIDEO: Katie Gearlds & players pre season-opener against Purdue Fort Wayne
Katie Gearlds, Ella Collier and Lana McCarthy meet with the media ahead of Purdue's game against Purdue Fort Wayne.
VIDEO: Purdue rush ends Will Heldt and Jireh Ojata pre-Ohio State
Purdue rush ends Will Heldt and Jireh Ojata speak to the media ahead of the Boilers’ trip to Ohio State this weekend.
Landon Brooks talks recent visit, staying committed to Boilermakers
Purdue defensive end commit Landon Brooks talks game day visit, staying committed to Boilers and more.
Matt Painter gives his players a rally cry 'A new season started'
Painter has a message for his big three: 'This is a new season.'
We are just under a month away from the early National Signing period across college football, which runs from December 4-6 after the regular season ends. Purdue finds itself in a precarious situation with the clock ticking, as many areas in the 2025 recruiting class remain in limbo.
Boiler Upload takes a dive into where the class currently sits, who could still be options and whether there could be more departures from an already thinning group.