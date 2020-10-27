How is Purdue trying to keep its QBs COVID-free?
Purdue knows all about the impact COVID-19 can have on a program.
The Boilermakers recently saw head coach Jeff Brohm test positive and enter a CDC-mandated 10-day isolation. Purdue special teams coach Marty Biagi also was out last week due to COVID. Both are expected to be back at work on Wednesday after missing Purdue's season-opening 24-20 win vs. Iowa.
Since the start of daily rapid testing on Sept. 30, however, Purdue says no football players have tested positive. And the Boilermakers want to keep it that way.
"As a program, in general, we're trying to just hunker down on the protocols and do what we need to do because we do want to play games," said quarterback Aidan O'Connell after practice today via Zoom. "So, just trying to do what we need to do."
The loss of any player to COVID could be debilitating--especially losing a quarterback. That's a reality that Wisconsin is dealing with.
News broke earlier this week that Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive. He must isolate for 21 days, per Big Ten protocol. How is Purdue handling its quarterbacks to make sure something similar doesn't happen?
"Really, the biggest thing that we do is we've switched to a new meeting room," said O'Connell. "Normally, we're obviously in the quarterback room. But this year, we've switched to the o-line room, which gives us a little bit more space and we can all spread out. And, obviously, wear our masks in the building."
Purdue needs to keep O'Connell rolling as it heads to Illinois this Saturday. He hit 31-of-50 passes for 282 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in rallying Purdue to victory in the opener, the third comeback win he has engineered.
O'Connell started the final three games of 2019 after Jack Plummer suffered an ankle injury in the ninth game. With each passing game, O'Connell's command of the offense and presence as a leader improves. He may be able to bring some stability to a position that has yet to feature the same starter for each game in any of Brohm's three seasons at Purdue.
Should something happen to O'Connell from a COVID standpoint, Purdue has to be comforted knowing it has a proven backup in Plummer, a sophomore who started six games last season. He was in the running to start this season before losing the competition to O'Connell in camp.
The Boilermakers also have UCLA grad transfer Austin Burton--a junior--in the fold. Like Plummer, Burton was in the running to start in 2020 before O'Connell was tabbed the No. 1 man. Burton started one game at UCLA.
While Brohm and Co., have to like their options under center, they still obviously want to avoid what Wisconsin is dealing with as it preps to play at Nebraska this Saturday.
The Badgers already were without projected starter--Jack Coan--who is out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury in camp. That thrust Mertz into the No. 1 slot. And days after a sensational debut vs. Illinois, Mertz tested positive for COVID-19. A follow-up PCR test confirmed the initial rapid test. And the status of Mertz's backup, Chase Wolf, is iffy after he initially tested positive recently. That means Wisconsin is down to its fourth-stringer: Danny Vanden Boom.
Mertz now must sit out 21 days, per Big Ten protocols. The longer quarantine--the most extreme among all major conferences--is to rule out heart issues and give players time to catch up conditioning-wise to prevent injury.
The 21-day clock for Mertz starts from his first positive test--on Saturday--meaning he could return for a game vs. Michigan on Nov. 14. Purdue is scheduled to play at Wisconsin on Nov. 7. Should schools be unable to play a game, it would be deemed a "no contest." There are no open dates to schedule makeups.
"It's a difficult challenge," O'Connell said of keeping everyone free of the virus. "It's hard to do when you ... As I've mentioned before, (the quarterbacks) lift normally, at the same time, are near each other in a locker room, our lockers are together."
So far, so good for Purdue.
The Wright stuff
It was hoped Rondale Moore and David Bell would form a dynamic duo this season. But with Moore's status for the next game unknown--he was out for an "undisclosed" reason last week--Bell looks to have a new sidekick in fellow sophomore Milton Wright, who like Bell was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.
Wright enjoyed a strong 2020 debut on Saturday, making seven catches for 85 yards. He found room to operate opposite Bell, who made 13 grabs for 121 yards and three touchdowns to earn co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.
"I wanted to execute my job and my role," said Wright via Zoom after practice on Tuesday. "You know, just doing what I'm told got me open, understanding the concepts that coach put in place for this week. And me understanding that more than I did last year, being a true freshman, and understanding that really helped me become a better player in the game, and perform well at a high level."
The 6-3, 195-pound Wright arrived on campus along with Bell in Purdue's 2019 recruiting class. And Wright enjoyed a solid debut, making 18 catches for 288 yards and a TD. The Louisville, Ky., native also threw a touchdown pass at Wisconsin.
"I'm just really excited, not just for Milton, but really his family, his mom, grandmothers, dad, they have poured into that young man for a long period of time," said Purdue receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. "I think for the first time, really, they kind of saw the fruits of their labor in terms of football ... "
ETC.
• WR coach JaMarcus Shephard was asked if Rondale Moore is praticing: "He's out," said Shephard. "He's out."
• David Bell says he worked out this summer with Washington WR Terry McLaurin and former CFL and Ball State wideout Jamill Smith.
• Aidan O'Connell says he was put on scholarship prior to the 2019 season.
• O'Connell says the quarterbacks were told who won the job by being called into Jeff Brohm's office individually.
• Bell describes O'Connell's ball as a "tight, soft spiral."
• The best thing Bell does, according to Shephard? Catch the ball.
