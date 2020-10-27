Purdue knows all about the impact COVID-19 can have on a program.

The Boilermakers recently saw head coach Jeff Brohm test positive and enter a CDC-mandated 10-day isolation. Purdue special teams coach Marty Biagi also was out last week due to COVID. Both are expected to be back at work on Wednesday after missing Purdue's season-opening 24-20 win vs. Iowa.

Since the start of daily rapid testing on Sept. 30, however, Purdue says no football players have tested positive. And the Boilermakers want to keep it that way.

"As a program, in general, we're trying to just hunker down on the protocols and do what we need to do because we do want to play games," said quarterback Aidan O'Connell after practice today via Zoom. "So, just trying to do what we need to do."

The loss of any player to COVID could be debilitating--especially losing a quarterback. That's a reality that Wisconsin is dealing with.

News broke earlier this week that Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive. He must isolate for 21 days, per Big Ten protocol. How is Purdue handling its quarterbacks to make sure something similar doesn't happen?

"Really, the biggest thing that we do is we've switched to a new meeting room," said O'Connell. "Normally, we're obviously in the quarterback room. But this year, we've switched to the o-line room, which gives us a little bit more space and we can all spread out. And, obviously, wear our masks in the building."

Purdue needs to keep O'Connell rolling as it heads to Illinois this Saturday. He hit 31-of-50 passes for 282 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in rallying Purdue to victory in the opener, the third comeback win he has engineered.



O'Connell started the final three games of 2019 after Jack Plummer suffered an ankle injury in the ninth game. With each passing game, O'Connell's command of the offense and presence as a leader improves. He may be able to bring some stability to a position that has yet to feature the same starter for each game in any of Brohm's three seasons at Purdue.

Should something happen to O'Connell from a COVID standpoint, Purdue has to be comforted knowing it has a proven backup in Plummer, a sophomore who started six games last season. He was in the running to start this season before losing the competition to O'Connell in camp.

The Boilermakers also have UCLA grad transfer Austin Burton--a junior--in the fold. Like Plummer, Burton was in the running to start in 2020 before O'Connell was tabbed the No. 1 man. Burton started one game at UCLA.



While Brohm and Co., have to like their options under center, they still obviously want to avoid what Wisconsin is dealing with as it preps to play at Nebraska this Saturday.

