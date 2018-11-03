During Friday's walk-through practice Terry Wright looked the exact opposite of a player ready to have a career-best performance.

Following the 38-36 win over Iowa, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm described Wright, a 5-foot-11 senior receiver, as a player "who hasn't complained one bit and has shown his maturity level."

Wright himself and quarterback David Blough paint a different picture.

Wright admits he was frustrated and emotional during Friday's walk-through and meeting before Purdue headed to the team hotel.

During the walk-through, Wright says, he didn't take well to some of position coach JaMarcus Shephard's coaching.

"Friday was kind of crazy. OK, so Shep was telling me some things and it kind of got under my skin," Wright said. "I was being a little diva a little bit. I needed to worry about others instead of focusing on myself all the time."

Purdue quarterback David Blough described Wright as acting "a little pouty."

Wright was anything but after totaling career-highs in receiving yards (146), receptions (six) and touchdowns (three) in the 38-36 victory over No. 19 Iowa.

"I think he played a little angry today and it showed up big-time," Blough said. "It was special for a young man that gets to shine on a big stage. He demonstrated his ability to stretch the field for us."

Wright says his 24-hour transformation began with realizing this game against Iowa could be one of his most significant moments in a Purdue uniform.

"When I woke up today, I looked up at the sky and just said to myself, 'It's a great day in West Lafayette' with football weather and I just knew today was a special day," Wright said.

Despite Iowa's reputation for not giving up big plays this season, Purdue coaches knew it would be a must for the Boilermaker offense to take deep shots vertically. As part of that aggressive plan on first and second down, Wright became the star of Purdue's third win over a ranked team this season.

"I saw the ball in the air for my first big play and thought to myself, 'OK, now I've caught one, so why not go and get another one?" Wright said.