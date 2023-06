Myles Colvin and Team USA have moved closer to qualifying for the medal round, winning their first two games of the U19 World Cup. Team USA defeated MAdagascar 136-69 on June 24th, scoring a Team USA record for points before coming from behind by double-digits to beat Slovenia 77-72 on Sunday.



Team USA has just one more pool game left before the medal round begins. It will play Lebanon at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow, June 27th.



That game will be viewable through FIBA's YouTube channel and will be linked below.